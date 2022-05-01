Doctors are saying that there is 40%-50% rise in patients coming to OPD with summer related complications

Doctors are saying that there is 40%-50% rise in patients coming to OPD with summer related complications4 min read . 09:40 PM IST
- Health Secy directs States/UTs to ensure adequate facilities in hospitals to monitor patients of heat related illness
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : In the wake of intense heat wave prevailing across the Northern & Central parts of the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed all States/UT to ensure that all health facilities in their jurisdiction must be prepared to tackle health-related illness and hospitals should have the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, I.V. fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment.
NEW DELHI : In the wake of intense heat wave prevailing across the Northern & Central parts of the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed all States/UT to ensure that all health facilities in their jurisdiction must be prepared to tackle health-related illness and hospitals should have the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, I.V. fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment.
Bhushan has asked the State government to disseminate “national action plan on heat related Illnesses" to all districts for effective management of heat wave illnesses.
Bhushan has asked the State government to disseminate “national action plan on heat related Illnesses" to all districts for effective management of heat wave illnesses.
The Seasonal and Monthly Outlook from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for March-May 2022 predicts above normal maximum temperatures over many areas of the Country and much higher temperatures in Central, Western and Northern parts of the Country.
The Seasonal and Monthly Outlook from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for March-May 2022 predicts above normal maximum temperatures over many areas of the Country and much higher temperatures in Central, Western and Northern parts of the Country.
On Sunday, IMD predicted heat wave conditions to continue over northwest India and over Central India during next 2 days and abate thereafter. Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, IMD predicted heat wave conditions to continue over northwest India and over Central India during next 2 days and abate thereafter. Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius.
“Health department of the State must continue efforts on sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-root level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management. Health facilities‘ preparedness must be reviewed for availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, I.V. fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment. Availability of sufficient drinking water at all Health Facilities and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured," Bhushan communicated to all States/UTs in a letter reviewed by Mint.
“Health department of the State must continue efforts on sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-root level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management. Health facilities‘ preparedness must be reviewed for availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, I.V. fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment. Availability of sufficient drinking water at all Health Facilities and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured," Bhushan communicated to all States/UTs in a letter reviewed by Mint.
“Health facilities need to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels (wherever feasible), measures to reduce indoor heat through cool/green roof (NDMA guidelines may be referred), window shades, shade outside, etc. Rain Water Harvesting and Recycling Plants may also be explored for self-sufficiency in water," the letter stated adding that states should disseminate materials regarding the precautions to be taken by the population to safeguard themselves against heat wave.
“Health facilities need to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels (wherever feasible), measures to reduce indoor heat through cool/green roof (NDMA guidelines may be referred), window shades, shade outside, etc. Rain Water Harvesting and Recycling Plants may also be explored for self-sufficiency in water," the letter stated adding that states should disseminate materials regarding the precautions to be taken by the population to safeguard themselves against heat wave.
IMD Chief
IMD Chief
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD chief told Mint, “As of forecast issued today, the heat wave intensity is going to reduce in the next five days. Already the temperature has fallen in some parts of northwest India and it will fall further because we are expecting western disturbance. There can be slight rains, thunderstorms and therefore, temperature will decrease in northwest India. Similarly, in eastern parts of India temperature has already fallen."
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD chief told Mint, “As of forecast issued today, the heat wave intensity is going to reduce in the next five days. Already the temperature has fallen in some parts of northwest India and it will fall further because we are expecting western disturbance. There can be slight rains, thunderstorms and therefore, temperature will decrease in northwest India. Similarly, in eastern parts of India temperature has already fallen."
When asked when monsoon is expected, he said, “Monsoon will be good this year. However, it will hit Kerala by 15th May. Usually, monsoon reaches Kerala around 1st June."
When asked when monsoon is expected, he said, “Monsoon will be good this year. However, it will hit Kerala by 15th May. Usually, monsoon reaches Kerala around 1st June."
According to IMD, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over some parts of Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kutch and Uttar Pradesh.
According to IMD, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over some parts of Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kutch and Uttar Pradesh.
Doctors view
Doctors view
Doctors said that there is 40%-50% rise in patients coming to OPD with summer related complications. “In the last week, we have attended approximately 40%-50% increased number of cases in OPD than on normal days. Mostly patients have symptoms of heatstroke and gastrointestinal Infection. Kids are also suffering from the same symptoms. Elderly people and people with pre-existing aliments are more vulnerable. If you have been exposed to the sun and you tend to feel fever, headache, and drowsiness, consult a doctor. It is advisable to consume 3-4 liters of water every day. It is advisable to carry an Umbrella, water, glucose, and sunglasses along with you when a perosn is travelling during day time," Dr. Arvind Aggarwal, Sr. Consultant, Internal Medicine at Action Group of Hospitals, Delhi NCR.
Doctors said that there is 40%-50% rise in patients coming to OPD with summer related complications. “In the last week, we have attended approximately 40%-50% increased number of cases in OPD than on normal days. Mostly patients have symptoms of heatstroke and gastrointestinal Infection. Kids are also suffering from the same symptoms. Elderly people and people with pre-existing aliments are more vulnerable. If you have been exposed to the sun and you tend to feel fever, headache, and drowsiness, consult a doctor. It is advisable to consume 3-4 liters of water every day. It is advisable to carry an Umbrella, water, glucose, and sunglasses along with you when a perosn is travelling during day time," Dr. Arvind Aggarwal, Sr. Consultant, Internal Medicine at Action Group of Hospitals, Delhi NCR.
“There has been tremendous heat in this summer in North India, especially in the Delhi region and we have had days with record-breaking high temperatures. I strongly recommend that people should remain indoors as far as possible and drink adequate liquids and water to keep our body well hydrated. said Dr Deepak Lahoti, Senior Director Gastroenterology at Max Hospital.
“There has been tremendous heat in this summer in North India, especially in the Delhi region and we have had days with record-breaking high temperatures. I strongly recommend that people should remain indoors as far as possible and drink adequate liquids and water to keep our body well hydrated. said Dr Deepak Lahoti, Senior Director Gastroenterology at Max Hospital.
The Union Health Ministry recently discussed the matter with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with a need to escalate heat resilience measures in health facilities. An inter-sectoral meeting on this subject was also chaired by Member Secretary, NDMA in mid-April where all Principal Secretaries of Revenue Departments of States participated in the meeting.
The Union Health Ministry recently discussed the matter with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with a need to escalate heat resilience measures in health facilities. An inter-sectoral meeting on this subject was also chaired by Member Secretary, NDMA in mid-April where all Principal Secretaries of Revenue Departments of States participated in the meeting.
since 1st March 2022, the union health ministry is doing daily surveillances on heat related illnesses has been initiated under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all States and Districts.
since 1st March 2022, the union health ministry is doing daily surveillances on heat related illnesses has been initiated under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all States and Districts.