Doctors are saying that there is 40%-50% rise in patients coming to OPD with summer related complications

Doctors said that there is 40%-50% rise in patients coming to OPD with summer related complications. “In the last week, we have attended approximately 40%-50% increased number of cases in OPD than on normal days. Mostly patients have symptoms of heatstroke and gastrointestinal Infection. Kids are also suffering from the same symptoms. Elderly people and people with pre-existing aliments are more vulnerable. If you have been exposed to the sun and you tend to feel fever, headache, and drowsiness, consult a doctor. It is advisable to consume 3-4 liters of water every day. It is advisable to carry an Umbrella, water, glucose, and sunglasses along with you when a perosn is travelling during day time," Dr. Arvind Aggarwal, Sr. Consultant, Internal Medicine at Action Group of Hospitals, Delhi NCR.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}