Doctors' assault case: Bombay HC grants bail to Shiv Sena corporator, orders fast-tracked trial; what we know

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who is accused of assaulting doctors at a municipal hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district. The HC also directed that the trial be fast-tracked and concluded within a fixed timeframe.

Additionally, the court granted bail to four others who were accused in the alleged assault case that triggered massive outrage last month, news agency PTI reported.

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Here's what we know On 6 July, Mhatre and the other accused allegedly confronted and assaulted doctors at the hospital following an argument over an alleged delay in treating a woman patient.

The incident occurred at Shastri Nagar Hospital after the pregnant woman's family members accused the hospital staff of delaying her treatment.

Mhatre, a corporator of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), was previously granted bail by a district court in Thane on 15 July. However, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognisance on 18 July, stayed the bail, and asked him to surrender before the police, following which the accused surrendered and has been in judicial custody since.

The High Court described the Kalyan court's order as "perverse" and noted that the magistrate had taken the matter lightly, without considering the accused's criminal history. It further noted that 18 assault cases had previously been registered against him, though he was acquitted in 17.

What did High Court rule? A two-judge bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad imposed strict conditions on Mhatre and the other accused, ordering them to remain outside the state until the chargesheet in the case is filed.

It said, "The accused will be allowed to return to Maharashtra only when the trial court frames charges in the case. Even then, they shall not contact the witnesses in the case or tamper with any evidence." Further, HC noted that an elected corporator is believed to be "for the people and by the people".

HC, in its ruling, said, "If such an elected person assaults his own voters, then it is an assault on the fabric of the democracy itself," and added, "However, considering the fact that the investigation is now being carried out at a fast pace and the accused have now spent some time behind bars, we feel bail can be granted."

Separately, the bench also directed the state government to appoint a special public prosecutor for the trial within 10 days. Further, the court directed the police to submit the chargesheet within five days of completing their investigation and receiving the State Forensic Science Laboratory reports, which are to be provided within 12 working days.

The bench also ruled, "The trial court shall frame charges against the accused within one week after filing of chargesheet. Once the trial commences, the prosecution and defence shall refrain from seeking adjournments on unreasonable and trivial grounds."