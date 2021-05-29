Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India on Saturday announced that they will hold a nationwide black day protest on 1 June against the statements of Yog Guru Ramdev against Corona warriors and modern medicine.

However, the doctor's body also said they would ensure that patient's care is not hampered during the protest.

In a statement, the FORDA said, CORONA warriors including doctor, nurses, ... media, teachers etc have all worked more than their abilities during the pandemic... Despite laying their lives in the lines of national duty, we are being subjected to insensitive, inhuman and insulting statements from Mr Ram Kisan Yadav alias Ramdev.

Not only this, he tried to derail GoI vaccination drive as his statement added to vaccine hesitancy, the letter also said.

Even after FORDA putting forward the voice against such statement, no action has been taken against Ramdev, the letter also said.

"We shall hold a nationwide black day protest on June 1st "without hampering the patient care to voice their protest against the illogical, unscientific, derogatory and demeaning statements of Yog Guru Ramdev against Corona warriors and modern medicine, " it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday lodged a police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev, seeking an FIR over his "dishonest and wrongful representations" on allopathy.

In the complaint submitted at the IP Estate Police Station, the apex medical body said Ramdev has "wilfully and deliberately spread false, baseless and malicious information" about treatment of Covid patients by established and approved methods and drugs.

"We have received the complaint and enquiry is being conducted," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The IMA's complaint dated May 9 said, "Swami Ramdev, in order to take advantage of the Covid situation, on a public platform in furtherance of his ulterior motives has put forth dishonest and wrongful representations with regard to allopathic medicines and other allied treatment techniques of modern medical science for the COVID-19 virus.

The IMA had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that yoga guru Ramdev be booked immediately under sedition charges for alleged misinformation campaign on vaccination and challenging government protocols for treatment of COVID-19.

The apex medical body of modern doctors has also served a defamation notice on Ramdev for his alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic practitioners, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of ₹1,000 crore from the yoga guru.





