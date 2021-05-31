In their statement on Monday, the doctors' association at AIIMS said "Amidst the second wave of the pandemic, our fraternity of Corona Warriors has been striving to save our dearest motherland... Despite the solemn pride of selflessly working out our abilities and gloriously making supreme sacrifices; a new insensitive and insulting controversy by Mr Ram Kisan Yadav alias Ramdev has been brought in spotlight challenging and questioning the modern system of evidence-based medicine and making the joint efforts made by us fighting the pandemic seem naïve and futile."