Doctors' association to hold nationwide protest tomorrow against Ramdev's allopathy remarks

Doctors' association to hold nationwide protest tomorrow against Ramdev's allopathy remarks

Doctors' association will be holding Black Day protest tomorrow against Ramdev's remarks on allopathy and modern medicine
2 min read . 07:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Last week, FORDA India stated that they will hold a nationwide black day protest on 1 June against the statements of Yog Guru Ramdev against Corona warriors and modern medicine
  • On Monday, Resident Doctors Association at Delhi's AIIMS said they would be joining the black day protest tomorrow

Condemning the derogatory and disgraceful statements made by Yog guru Ramdev, Resident Doctors Association at the AIIMS in Delhi has announced that they would be joining the nationwide Black Day protest tomorrow. However, the association has noted that they would ensure patients care is not affected due to the protest.

Last week, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India stated that they would hold a nationwide black day protest on 1 June against the statements of Yog Guru against Corona warriors and modern medicine.

In their statement on Monday, the doctors' association at AIIMS said "Amidst the second wave of the pandemic, our fraternity of Corona Warriors has been striving to save our dearest motherland... Despite the solemn pride of selflessly working out our abilities and gloriously making supreme sacrifices; a new insensitive and insulting controversy by Mr Ram Kisan Yadav alias Ramdev has been brought in spotlight challenging and questioning the modern system of evidence-based medicine and making the joint efforts made by us fighting the pandemic seem naïve and futile."

In accord to the voices of our medical fraternity nationwide, we hereby declare 1 June to be observed as Black Day Protest condemning the derogatory and disgraceful statements made by Yog guru Ramdev, the letter also said.

We will ensure that patient care is not hampered in the process, the doctors' association also said in the letter.

He tried to derail GoI's vaccination drive: FORDA

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the FORDA had said in a statement, CORONA warriors including doctor, nurses, ... media, teachers etc have all worked more than their abilities during the pandemic... Despite laying their lives in the lines of national duty, we are being subjected to insensitive, inhuman and insulting statements from Mr Ram Kisan Yadav alias Ramdev.

Not only this, he tried to derail GoI vaccination drive as his statement added to vaccine hesitancy, the letter also said.

Even after FORDA putting forward the voice against such statement, no action has been taken against Ramdev, the letter also said.

"We shall hold a nationwide black day protest on June 1st "without hampering the patient care to voice their protest against the illogical, unscientific, derogatory and demeaning statements of Yog Guru Ramdev against Corona warriors and modern medicine, " it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association last week lodged a police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev, seeking an FIR over his "dishonest and wrongful representations" on allopathy.

(With inputs from agencies)

