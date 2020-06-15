Doctors at risk of burnout in covid wards

Far more than the shortage of doctors and nurses is the fact that the guidelines and rules are often contradictory, said Dr Rajan Sharma, president of Indian Medical Association (IMA). “Doctors have not been paid; basic allowances have been cut. We don’t have legal immunity in states. There is no single set of guidelines for healthcare workers. Each state has its own agenda. Doctors are victims of political slugfests and arbitrary orders. All this exhausts and demotivates us," he said. “And nobody talks about sanitation workers, the most important cog in this wheel," said Dr. Sharma.