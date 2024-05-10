Doctors call for reevaluation of Covid vaccines after Covishield safety concerns, demand full disclosure of risks
Doctors from AIM call for Covid vaccine reevaluation post Covishield saftey concerns. Criticize government's response to vaccine-related deaths. Demand thorough investigation and enhanced monitoring.
Following the British pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca's admission in a UK court that its Covid vaccine can cause blood clots in rare cases, a group of concerned doctors from the Awaken India Movement (AIM) has highlighted safety issues with the Covishield vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India.