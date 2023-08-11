Doctors can now refuse to treat abusive patients, says NMC

Doctors can now refuse to treat abusive patients, says NMC1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Doctors can refuse to treat abusive, unruly, and violent patients, according to new regulations in India.
Doctors can now refuse to treat abusive, unruly, and violent patients, the National Medical Commission Registered Medical Practioner (RMP) (Professional Conduct) Regulations 2023 official notification said, replacing the Medical Council of India's (MCI) Code of Medical Ethics 2002, ANI reported.
"The RMP who attends to the patient will be fully accountable for his actions and entitled to the appropriate fees. In case of abusive, unruly, and violent patients or relatives, the RMP can document and report the behavior and refuse to treat the patient. Such patients should be referred for further treatment elsewhere," the notification read.
“RMP is free to choose whom he will serve, except in case of a life-threatening emergency. Having accepted a case, the RMP should neither neglect the patient nor withdraw from the case without giving adequate notice to the patient and his family," the notification said as quoted by ANI.
It further added, “If a change of RMP is needed (for example, the patient needs a procedure done by another RMP), consent should be obtained from the patient himself or the guardian. The RMP who attends to the patient will be fully accountable for his actions and entitled to the appropriate fees."
It also mentioned that doctors and their families can't receive any gifts, travel facilities, hospitality, cash or monetary grants, consultancy fee or honorariums, or access to entertainment or recreation from pharmaceutical companies, as per ANI reports.
It is pertinent to note that the regulations do not include salaries and benefits that RMPs may receive as employees of these organizations.
“RMPs should not be involved in any third-party educational activity like CPD, seminar, workshop, symposia, conference, etc., which involves direct or indirect sponsorships from pharmaceutical companies or the allied health sector," the regulations further read.
In addition, the consultation fees should be made known to the patient before the examination or treatment of the patient, the regulations said.
(With ANI inputs)
