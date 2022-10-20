Doctors condemn ‘special services’ to MPs for treatment at AIIMS, Read SoPs here

Dr M Srinivas, AIIMS Delhi Director on Wednesday wrote a letter to YM Kandpal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha over streamlining of OPD, emergency consultation, and inpatient hospitalization services for the Members of Parliament, following the SOPs issued.
Several doctors' associations have strongly opposed the SOPs issued for the treatment of sitting members of Parliament at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, according to the news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Several doctors' associations have strongly opposed the SOPs issued for the treatment of sitting members of Parliament at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, according to the news agency ANI.
Dr M Srinivas, AIIMS Delhi Director on Wednesday wrote a letter to YM Kandpal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha over streamlining of OPD, emergency consultation, and inpatient hospitalization services for the Members of Parliament, following the SoPs issued.
Dr M Srinivas, AIIMS Delhi Director on Wednesday wrote a letter to YM Kandpal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha over streamlining of OPD, emergency consultation, and inpatient hospitalization services for the Members of Parliament, following the SoPs issued.
Taking to Twitter, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a doctors' association said, "We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another's privileges. That being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn't hamper patient care."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Taking to Twitter, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a doctors' association said, "We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another's privileges. That being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn't hamper patient care."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) doctors association also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the VIP culture.
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) doctors association also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the VIP culture.
"On one side, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji says 'There is no VIP Culture in India!,' but on the other hand, AIIMS New Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas releases a letter to promote VIP Culture! Like past, we still stand against VIP Culture!" FAIMA tweeted.
"On one side, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji says 'There is no VIP Culture in India!,' but on the other hand, AIIMS New Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas releases a letter to promote VIP Culture! Like past, we still stand against VIP Culture!" FAIMA tweeted.
Many doctors and health officials have been constantly tweeting and opposing the decision taken by the AIIMS Director.
1) In case a sitting MP requires OPD consultation from a speciality / super speciality department the Lok Sabha/ Rajyasabha secretariat or personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him requisite details about the ailment and specialist/superspecialist doctor to be consulted, according to the AIIMS director as quoted by ANI.
AIIMS Delhi issues SoPs for treatment of MPs
1) In case a sitting MP requires OPD consultation from a speciality / super speciality department the Lok Sabha/ Rajyasabha secretariat or personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him requisite details about the ailment and specialist/superspecialist doctor to be consulted, according to the AIIMS director as quoted by ANI.
2) The SOPs include duty officers who are qualified medical professionals from the department of hospital administration will be available in the control room AIIMS Hospital around the clock and the duty officer on duty will be the nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for on sitting MPs.
2) The SOPs include duty officers who are qualified medical professionals from the department of hospital administration will be available in the control room AIIMS Hospital around the clock and the duty officer on duty will be the nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for on sitting MPs.
3) The landline telephone numbers of the control room and mobile phone numbers of the duty officer on duty will be constant respective of the person on duty.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3) The landline telephone numbers of the control room and mobile phone numbers of the duty officer on duty will be constant respective of the person on duty.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
4) The duty officer will speak to a concerned specialist or super specialist doctor or head of the department and will fix up a requisite appointment. In case it is so required we can speak to the Chief of the Centre or Head of the concerned department as well.
4) The duty officer will speak to a concerned specialist or super specialist doctor or head of the department and will fix up a requisite appointment. In case it is so required we can speak to the Chief of the Centre or Head of the concerned department as well.
5) In case of an emergency situation where the people's representative requires immediate medical management, the Lok Sabha/Rajyasabha secretariat or personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him with requisite details about the ailment. So that the duty officer can guide them as to which emergency services the MP should be brought to main emergency Trauma Centre emergency or an Eye emergency.
5) In case of an emergency situation where the people's representative requires immediate medical management, the Lok Sabha/Rajyasabha secretariat or personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him with requisite details about the ailment. So that the duty officer can guide them as to which emergency services the MP should be brought to main emergency Trauma Centre emergency or an Eye emergency.
6) In case of inpatient hospitalization MP, the treating faculty will send a brief note to the medical superintendent about the ailment or illness that MP is suffering from the proposed line of management, and the expected duration of stay. It will be countersigned by the medical superintendent and will be sent to the Lok Sabha/ Rajyasabha secretariat given email id by the medical superintendent's office.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
6) In case of inpatient hospitalization MP, the treating faculty will send a brief note to the medical superintendent about the ailment or illness that MP is suffering from the proposed line of management, and the expected duration of stay. It will be countersigned by the medical superintendent and will be sent to the Lok Sabha/ Rajyasabha secretariat given email id by the medical superintendent's office.