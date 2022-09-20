Doctors explain potential cause for resurgence of monkeypox cases. Read here

“Small pox has no known animal reservoir and has only human-to-human transmission with a high mortality rate of 30%. Lymphadenopathy is distinct in monkeypox, which is not there in small pox. Most experts agree that though the infection can occur through respiratory droplets from a close contact, it does not seem to be transmitted over the distances like the Sars-CoV-2 virus," she added. Wattal said even though the number of cases is low currently, cases with no history of international travel to affected areas can be a warning sign.

