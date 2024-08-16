File FIR within 6 hours of attack on doctor: Health ministry tells hospitals

The Union health ministry has directed hospital authorities to lodge a first information report (FIR) within six hours after a healthcare professional reports violence as protests continue nationwide against the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata.

It has been observed that doctors and other healthcare staff in government hospitals suffer physical violence and verbal abuse while on duty, mostly by patients or their attendants, said Dr Atul Goel, director-general of health services, ministry of health and family welfare. The heads of institutions shall be responsible for filing an FIR within a maximum of six hours of such an incident, Goel said in a communication, reviewed by Mint, to all medical colleges and hospitals.

Doctors are on protest demanding stricter measures after the sexual assault and killing of a young female doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College on 9 August. According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), more than 75% of doctors have faced some form of violence while on duty, besides being subjected to verbal abuse almost every day.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case on the directions of Kolkata High Court.

The IMA, the largest organization of doctors in the country, has declared a nationwide strike starting Saturday in the biggest protest ever in the medical field.

Around one million doctors are expected to participate, said Dr Sharad Aggarwal, president, IMA. Only emergency medical services and critical care treatments will be available, while routing outdoor and indoor patient services will be disrupted at both private and government hospitals, he said.

Healthcare industry body NATHEALTH has expressed solidarity with medical professionals.

Urging the government law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe work environment, a spokesperson for NATHEALTH, Healthcare Federation of India, said, "This requires a stronger legislative framework to protect the medical care giving community at large and strong response to each incidence of violence towards speedy justice.”

The Kolkata incident, which has sparked a national outcry, being compared to the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder that prompted India to toughen laws against sexual assault.

Earlier this week, citing recent incidents of violence, B. Srinivas, secretary, National Medical Commission (NMC), said in a communication that all medical colleges should develop a policy for safe workplace environment on the campus for their staff, including faculty, students and resident doctors.

“The policy should ensure adequate safety measures in the OPD (outpatient department), wards, casualty, hostels and other open areas in the campus and residential quarters,” said the advisory reviewed by Mint. “Corridors and campus be well lit in the evening for staff to walk safely from one place to another and all sensitive areas be covered by CCTV for monitoring.”

The NMC sought adequate security measures, including male and female security staff at the OPD, wards, casualty, labour room, hostels, residential quarters and other open areas on the campus.