Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Doctors' forum urges govt not to impose lockdown as it can harm the poor

Doctors' forum urges govt not to impose lockdown as it can harm the poor

Premium
Citizens get tested for Covid-19
1 min read . 02:40 PM IST PTI

  • It appealed to authorities to ramp up healthcare services, including the number of hospitals, beds and human resources to globally acceptable norms
  • The forum said all coronavirus-related healthcare and vaccination should be guided by sound scientific principles

A forum of scientists and doctors on Sunday urged the government not to impose a lockdown or any other measures which can be harmful and life threatening to the poor amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

A forum of scientists and doctors on Sunday urged the government not to impose a lockdown or any other measures which can be harmful and life threatening to the poor amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

It appealed to authorities to ramp up healthcare services, including the number of hospitals, beds and human resources to globally acceptable norms.

TRENDING STORIES See All

It appealed to authorities to ramp up healthcare services, including the number of hospitals, beds and human resources to globally acceptable norms.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Organisation of huge political gatherings and religious congregation by several political leaders, and at the same time warning of another lockdown defies logic, confuses the people, and conveys utter lack of sincerity of purpose," the president of the Progressive Medicos and Scientist Forum, Dr Harjit Singh, Bhatti said.

The forum said all coronavirus-related healthcare and vaccination should be guided by "sound scientific principles, and provided totally free of cost to all Indians irrespective of socio-economic status".

Bhatti also stressed on the need to abolish contractual posts in the healthcare system, regularise all staffers and ending privatisation of health care in the country.

"The government should not impose lockdowns or any other draconian measures which do not have any scientific basis and are extremely harmful and life threatening to the poor," the forum added. PTI GVS SNE

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.