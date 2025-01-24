Doctors, staff attacked in Bengal hospital: Violence broke out at a hospital in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Thursday after a dispute over allegedly inadequate medical services escalated into clashes between the public and hospital staff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to police, a group of people attacked doctors, hospital staff and police personnel during the altercation. Several hospital staff and five police personnel were injured during the clashes.

What sparked the violence? The dispute started after a youth from Swetipalli in Shaktigarh, Purba Bardhaman, was admitted to the hospital with a leg injury. Unsatisfied with the medical treatment, some of his family members and friends reportedly engaged in a heated argument with the hospital staff.

“The on-duty police officers tried to defuse the situation, but the group turned aggressive. They assaulted police personnel, dragged and beat doctors and staff, and partially vandalised hospital property," hospital superintendent Shakuntala Sarkar said, as per a PTI report.

Five police personnel were injured in the incident. The report said one was admitted to the hospital for treatment, while the others were discharged after first aid.

Senior police officials from Shaktigarh police station soon rushed to the spot and managed to control the situation.

On Friday morning, six persons were detained by the police in connection with the violence.

CBI urges early hearing of appeal on RG Kar convict's sentence Meanwhile, the CBI on Friday urged the Calcutta High Court to schedule an early hearing on its appeal seeking the death penalty for RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case convict Sanjay Roy.

The investigating agency moved the court after the trial court rejected its demand earlier for the death penalty for Roy, who was found guilty of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.