Doctors in Delhi wear black ribbon in solidarity with Haryana MBBS students protesting bond fee

NEW DELHI: Doctors at various government-run hospitals in the national capital on Monday wore black ribbons at work in solidarity with MBBS students in Haryana’s Rohtak who are protesting against a policy mandating them to pay a bond fee of around ₹10 lakh during admission.
The medical students were allegedly beaten and manhandled by Rohtak policy on the night of 4 November.
The Federation of Resident Doctors‘ Association (FORDA) has announced a nationwide black ribbon protest in support of medical students who are protesting against the “new bond policy" and were manhandled by police.
Many doctors at Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, DDU Hospital; and Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital sported black ribbons at work
Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) in a tweet said, “We stand in solidarity with #PGIMS_ROHTAK MBBS students & we support Resident Doctors all over India in their protest against #Bond_Policy We demand Justice for the students! Otherwise, we would be forced to go for nationwide strike!"
RDA RML also supported the students and condemned the use of force by police against protesting doctors.
