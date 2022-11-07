Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Doctors in Delhi wear black ribbon in solidarity with Haryana MBBS students protesting bond fee

Doctors in Delhi wear black ribbon in solidarity with Haryana MBBS students protesting bond fee

1 min read . 04:16 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma
MBBS students in Rohtak protest against bond fee. (File Photo)

The Federation of Resident Doctors‘ Association has announced a nationwide black ribbon protest in support of medical students who are protesting against the “new bond policy” and were manhandled by police.

NEW DELHI: Doctors at various government-run hospitals in the national capital on Monday wore black ribbons at work in solidarity with MBBS students in Haryana’s Rohtak who are protesting against a policy mandating them to pay a bond fee of around 10 lakh during admission.

NEW DELHI: Doctors at various government-run hospitals in the national capital on Monday wore black ribbons at work in solidarity with MBBS students in Haryana’s Rohtak who are protesting against a policy mandating them to pay a bond fee of around 10 lakh during admission.

The medical students were allegedly beaten and manhandled by Rohtak policy on the night of 4 November.

The medical students were allegedly beaten and manhandled by Rohtak policy on the night of 4 November.

The Federation of Resident Doctors‘ Association (FORDA) has announced a nationwide black ribbon protest in support of medical students who are protesting against the “new bond policy" and were manhandled by police.

The Federation of Resident Doctors‘ Association (FORDA) has announced a nationwide black ribbon protest in support of medical students who are protesting against the “new bond policy" and were manhandled by police.

Many doctors at Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, DDU Hospital; and Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital sported black ribbons at work

Many doctors at Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, DDU Hospital; and Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital sported black ribbons at work

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) in a tweet said, “We stand in solidarity with #PGIMS_ROHTAK MBBS students & we support Resident Doctors all over India in their protest against #Bond_Policy We demand Justice for the students! Otherwise, we would be forced to go for nationwide strike!"

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) in a tweet said, “We stand in solidarity with #PGIMS_ROHTAK MBBS students & we support Resident Doctors all over India in their protest against #Bond_Policy We demand Justice for the students! Otherwise, we would be forced to go for nationwide strike!"

RDA RML also supported the students and condemned the use of force by police against protesting doctors.

RDA RML also supported the students and condemned the use of force by police against protesting doctors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP