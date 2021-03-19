The Resident Doctors Association threatened that its members will go on a complete indefinite strike if the demands are not met.
In the wake of non-payment of salaries and arrears, Delhi's NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital doctors will go on a mass casual leave today. This will be followed by a complete indefinite strike from March 22, Resident Doctors Association (RDA) said, news agency ANI tweeted.
Delhi's NDMC Medical College & Hindu Rao Hospital doctors to go on mass casual leave today. This will be followed by a complete indefinite strike from March 22, in the wake of non-payment of salaries and arrears to resident doctors and DNB trainees: Resident Doctors Association
Their demands include the release of all pending salaries from December 2020, along with the previous year's arrears, immediately, the RDA said in a letter dated March 17, written to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's commissioner.
The RDA threatened that its members will go on a complete indefinite strike if the demands are not met.
This is an "intimation regarding mass casual leave on March 19, followed by a complete indefinite strike from March 22, if all salaries with arrears are not released along with interest and regular seat vacancies are not issued at the earliest", it said.