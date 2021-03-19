Doctors of NDMC Medical College, Hindu Rao to go on strike over pending salary

Doctors of NDMC Medical College, Hindu Rao to go on strike over pending salary1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
The Resident Doctors Association threatened that its members will go on a complete indefinite strike if the demands are not met.
In the wake of non-payment of salaries and arrears, Delhi's NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital doctors will go on a mass casual leave today. This will be followed by a complete indefinite strike from March 22, Resident Doctors Association (RDA) said, news agency ANI tweeted.
The strike is called to protest the non-payment of salaries and arrears to resident doctors and DNB trainees.
Their demands include the release of all pending salaries from December 2020, along with the previous year's arrears, immediately, the RDA said in a letter dated March 17, written to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's commissioner.
The RDA threatened that its members will go on a complete indefinite strike if the demands are not met.
This is an "intimation regarding mass casual leave on March 19, followed by a complete indefinite strike from March 22, if all salaries with arrears are not released along with interest and regular seat vacancies are not issued at the earliest", it said.
