New Delhi: The doctors pursuing MD/MS and PG diploma courses will now have to undergo a compulsory residential rotation of three months in district hospitals as a part of the course curriculum.

The Board of Governors in suppression of Medical Council of India (BoG-MCI) in a gazette notification regarding “Post-graduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 included a District Residency Programme (DRP).

The main objectives of the District Residency Programme (DRP), the notification dated 16 September said, would be to expose the postgraduate student to District Health System and involve them in health care services being provided at the District Hospital for learning while serving; to acquaint them with the planning, implementation, monitoring and assessment of outcomes of the National Health programmes at the district level; and to orient them to promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative services being provided by various categories of healthcare professionals under the umbrella of National Health Mission.

In doing so, the postgraduate medical students would also be contributing toward strengthening of services of the District Health System as specialty resident doctors working as members of the district teams, the notification said adding that the rotation will take place in the 3rd or 4th or 5th semester of the Postgraduate programme.

The BoG-MCI in the gazette notification also said that two essential tenets of postgraduate medical training are learning experiences have to be derived from and targeted to the needs of the community; and doctors have to be trained in diverse settings including those which are close to the community. The District Health System including the District Hospitals constitute the most important part of the country’s public healthcare enterprise. District Hospitals represent multi-specialty facilities providing comprehensive secondary level care. Close to the communities than most medical colleges, and these facilities are a major source of health services for the people, the notification reads.

Postgraduate students of pre or para clinical disciplines namely, Anatomy; Biochemistry; Community Medicine; Forensic Medicine; Microbiology; Pathology; Physiology; and Pharmacology will be trained by the District Hospital and Health System teams within the available avenues in coordination with the District Health Officer or Chief Medical Officer, as per the DRP.

They would be trained in and contribute to the diagnostic, laboratories services, pharmacy services, forensic services, general clinical duties, managerial roles and public health programmes etc., as applicable, the notification said adding that they may also be posted in research units or facilities, laboratories and field sites of the Indian Council of Medical Research and other national research organizations.

The District Residents shall continue to draw full stipend or salary from their respective medical colleges for the duration the rotation subject to the attendance record submitted by the appropriate district authorities to the parent medical college or institution. Subject to exigencies of work, the District Resident will be allowed one weekly holiday by rotation. They shall also be entitled to Leave benefits as per the rules or guidelines of the parent College or University.

Satisfactory completion of the District Residency shall be an essential condition before the candidate is allowed to appear in the final examination of the respective postgraduate course, the notification said. The government has said made it permissible for the postgraduate students from the North East Zone (NEZ) in various medical colleges or institutions in the country, to undergo District Residency Programme in their respective States.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated