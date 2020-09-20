The BoG-MCI in the gazette notification also said that two essential tenets of postgraduate medical training are learning experiences have to be derived from and targeted to the needs of the community; and doctors have to be trained in diverse settings including those which are close to the community. The District Health System including the District Hospitals constitute the most important part of the country’s public healthcare enterprise. District Hospitals represent multi-specialty facilities providing comprehensive secondary level care. Close to the communities than most medical colleges, and these facilities are a major source of health services for the people, the notification reads.