Doctors remove glass shard lodged in man's food pipe after 15 days of severe pain

A 40-year-old man experienced intense throat pain and difficulty swallowing for almost two weeks before doctors identified a sharp 2x1 cm piece of glass lodged in his oesophagus, ANI reported. The glass shard had inadvertently entered his food pipe while he was eating and went unnoticed for nearly 12 to 15 days, putting him at risk of severe and potentially life-threatening complications.

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According to a release from a Super Speciality Hospital, Model Town, the man continued to experience persistent throat pain, difficulty swallowing and increasing discomfort while eating. Believing the symptoms were temporary, he endured the pain for several days before seeking medical attention.

After a detailed examination, doctors found that a sharp piece of glass was stuck in his oesophagus. Medical experts said that a foreign object of this nature can cause severe complications if it remains lodged in the food pipe for a prolonged period, ANI reported.

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Doctors warned that such cases can lead to oesophageal perforation, severe infection, bleeding and mediastinitis, all of which can become life-threatening if not treated in time.

Given the seriousness of the condition, the patient was immediately prepared for an emergency endoscopic procedure. The procedure was carried out by Dr Apurva Pande, Additional Director and Head of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, along with Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Director of General Surgery, at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital.

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Using advanced endoscopic techniques, the medical team successfully removed the glass fragment in less than five minutes without any complications.

Speaking about the case, Dr Apurva Pande said, “Many patients tend to ignore early symptoms, assuming they are minor or temporary. However, any sharp object lodged in the oesophagus can become extremely dangerous over time. Fortunately, in this case, the patient received timely evaluation and treatment. With modern endoscopic techniques, many such cases can be managed successfully without the need for major surgery.”

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He further added, "Persistent difficulty swallowing, pain while eating, excessive salivation, repeated vomiting, or unusual chest discomfort should never be ignored. Seeking medical advice at the right time can help prevent serious complications."

Dr Sanjeev Chopra stressed the risks associated with delayed treatment. He said, “Any foreign body that remains lodged in the esophagus for more than 24 hours can lead to severe complications. In this case, a 2x1 cm glass fragment had remained impacted for nearly two weeks, significantly increasing the risk. However, through rapid diagnosis and coordinated medical management, our team was able to remove it safely. This case highlights the importance of seeking timely medical care when symptoms persist.”

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After the procedure, the patient was monitored closely and showed rapid improvement. He was subsequently discharged in a stable condition. According to doctors, he has resumed eating normally and is making a good recovery.

The incident highlights the need for timely medical attention when symptoms like persistent throat pain or difficulty swallowing persist for an extended period. It also showcases how early diagnosis, advanced endoscopic techniques, and a coordinated medical approach can effectively address potentially life-threatening conditions through minimally invasive treatment.

(With inputs from ANI)

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