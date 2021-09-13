Doctors seek mandatory front-of-pack food labels

Poor diet, as a result of packaged and ultra processed food, is a leading cause for this gradual epidemiological shift in India’s disease burden. According to Dr. Suneela Garg, president, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM), “All of these conditions such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease or cancers are closely linked to excessive intake of energy-dense and nutrient poor foods and beverages. World over, countries are recognising that consumers have the right to accurate health information regarding these products as part of their right to health. Having incomprehensible or misleading information about a food product puts them at a higher risk of making uninformed choices that lead to overweight, obesity and other diet-related conditions."