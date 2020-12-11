In support of the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) call to boycott out-patient clinics, the government and private doctors struck work against the Central Government's move allowing post-graduate Ayurveda practitioners to be trained in surgical procedures.

Medical services were hit in Kerala due to the 6 AM-6 PM strike.

The IMA's strike had caught many patients who had come to the medical college hospital here from neighbouring districts, unawares.

Many patients had come to the hospital since morning.

A man who had brought his mother, a cancer patient, from neighbouring Kollam district, said he was returning with no treatment to her.

"There were no regular OP services and elective surgeries. Only emergency and COVID-19 treatments were provided," IMA Kerala President P T Zacharias told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, few doctors also took out a march to the Raj Bhavan.

In Delhi, doctors at AIIMS, and various government-run facilities, including LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, GTB Hospital, BSA Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, and civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital performed duties while wearing black armbands and ribbons.

The IMA has demanded to withdraw the notification.

The IMA has given a call for the withdrawal of non-essential and non-COVID services between 6 AM and 6 PM today to protest against the notification.

The notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) to allow the legal practice of surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners and the formation of four committees by NITI Aayog for the integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to "mixopathy", the IMA has said.

