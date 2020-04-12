Doctors successfully re-attach ASI’s hand chopped off in Patiala attack

Chandigarh: After nearly 7.5 hours of surgery, a team of doctors at the PGI on Sunday successfully re-implanted the left hand of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police that was chopped off in a clash by Nihang Sikhs in Patiala.

The 50-year-old patient had an amputation through the proximal wrist of left hand, said the PGI.

The reimplantation was started around 10 a.m. after initial preparation of the amputated part. Both radial and ulnar arteries, the vena comitantes and an extra dorsal vein were anastomosed (reconnection of blood verssels). All the flexors and extensor tendons were repaired, it said in a statement.

"The re-implantation of the left hand of ASI Harjeet Singh has been done. The surgery took 7.5 hours. It was evaluated at the end of surgery that hand is viable, warm with good circulation," said PGI, Chandigarh.

All the nerves at the wrist required bony fixation done using three K-wires. The approximate time taken was about 7.5 hours.

The PGI said this was technically very complex and challenging surgery, which was successfully done.

It was evaluated at the end of surgery that hand is viable, warm with good circulation, it added.

"I am happy to share that a seven-and-half hour long surgery has been successfully completed in PGI to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery," said Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

After a phone call from Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, PGI Director Jagat Ram activated the emergency team at Advanced Trauma centre and he gave the responsibility to Ramesh Sharma, Head Department of Plastic Surgery, for hand re-implantation.

The surgery team comprised Sunil Gaba, Jerry R. John, Suraj Nair, Mayank, Chandra, Shubendu, Ankur, Abhishek and Purnima, while the nursing team comprised Arvind, Sneha and Arsh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

