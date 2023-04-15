In Delhi AIIMS, four doctors and other health workers have reportedly been infected with Covid-19 infection. Following this, the All India Institute of Medical Studies has issued a mandatory advisory for all staff to wear face masks while inside the hospital premises.

"Must use reusable cloth face cover /surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces," the advisory reads.

As per the advisory, all hospital staff is now required to wear masks at all times and avoid gatherings of more than three to four people at a place. Additionally, the AIIMS management has instructed staff to isolate patients at home with a doctor's guidance if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold.

"Employees who are at a higher risk - older or pregnant employees and those with underlying medical conditions - should take extra precautions," the memorandum said further noting that all officials were advised to take care of their health and look out for symptoms.

The advisory emphasizes that if any employee feels unwell, they must immediately inform their reporting officer and leave the workplace. Such employees should observe home quarantine and undergo Covid testing, as per the advisory.

Apart from AIIMS Delhi, health workers in other hospitals of the national capital have also been found Covid-19 positive, according to a report published by Live Hindustan. It also said that the Covid-19 testing rate in Delhi has crossed the 27% mark.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the hospitalization rate for Covid-19 disease remains low in the city despite the recent spike in cases.

Over the past few days, the national capital has recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus cases. Delhi logged over 1,500 Covid-19 cases on Thursday and the positivity rate stands at 27.77%.