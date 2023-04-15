Doctors test Covid-19 positive at Delhi AIIMS, other hospitals; positivity rate at 27%2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the hospitalization rate for Covid-19 disease remains low in the city despite the recent spike in cases.
In Delhi AIIMS, four doctors and other health workers have reportedly been infected with Covid-19 infection. Following this, the All India Institute of Medical Studies has issued a mandatory advisory for all staff to wear face masks while inside the hospital premises.
