Doctors think homosexuality is a disorder; ‘cure’ them instead of legalising same-sex marriage: RSS body survey2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Homosexuality a disorder, it will further increase in society if same-sex marriage is legalised: RSS body survey
Many doctors and allied medical professionals believe that homosexuality is "a disorder" and it will increase further in society if same-sex marriage is legalised, according to a survey by Samwardhini Nyas, an affiliate of the women's wing of the RSS.
