Doctors to prescribe generic drugs or face license suspension: NMC2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:57 AM IST
Generic medicines are 30-80% cheaper than branded drugs
Doctors should prescribe only those generic medicines available in the market and accessible to patient, NMC said
According to a regulation by the top medical body, the doctors will have to prescribe generic drugs to patients, or else they will be penalised even if their license to practice may also be suspended for a period.
