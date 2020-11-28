Top doctors have warned elite runners against what they call is a "suicidal" half marathon in the national capital amid the rising number of coronavirus cases and soaring air pollution in Delhi .

Doctors say that the runners are taking a major health risk by competing in Sunday's New Delhi half-marathon.

Women's marathon world record-holder Brigid Kosgei from Kenya and Ethiopia's two-time men's winner Andamlak Belihu are among the 49 elite athletes running the 21-kilometre (13.1 mile) race, while thousands of amateurs are taking part virtually, reports AFP.

Organisers say the "highest level of safety-standards, with bio-secure zones" have been laid on for the race starting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

But with New Delhi recording more than 500,000 virus cases, and air quality in the world's most polluted capital hovering between 'unhealthy' and 'hazardous', health experts said the athletes should think twice.

"It will be suicidal for runners to run the race this time. We have such high levels of pollution, we have the risk of coronavirus," Arvind Kumar, founder trustee of the Lung Care Foundation, told AFP.

"With the presence of this twin threat if people are still running despite knowing everything, well, I have no words to express my anguish."

"Whether you are an international elite runner or you are a small boy from a village, the damaging potential of a damaging agent remains the same," said the doctor.

Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences's (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria said that "in an ideal situation" the race should not be run.

"Because of high levels of air pollution, exercising outside in this weather sometimes can lead to aggravation of underlying lung problems," he added.

"Even if you are an elite runner the air pollution would still affect your lung."

Normally thousands of amateurs would also take part, but because of the coronavirus they have been told to run their chosen route between Wednesday and Sunday and chart their time on an app.

Delhi has been hit by a winter pollution crisis each year for the past decade when crop-stubble burning from nearby states, cold temperatures and car and industrial pollution produce a toxic mix.

This year, the Indian capital is also a major concern in the battle against the coronavirus. India is the world's second worst-hit country behind the United States, with about 9.3 million cases.

The city is considering imposing a night-time curfew because of the rising number of cases, according to media reports.

Kosgei, who is visiting India for the first time, acknowledged her concerns about travelling for the race.

"We have definitely been affected by Covid-19. I had to convince my parents and family back home to allow me to visit Delhi for the half-marathon," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 5,482 new Covid-19 cases in a day, while 98 more fatalities linked to the disease pushed the city's death toll to 8,909.

According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,56,744 on Friday, of which 5,09,654 have recovered. The tally of active cases in Delhi was 38,181 down from 38,734 on Thursday.

The positivity rate was at 8.51%. It was 8.65% on Thursday and 8.49% on Wednesday.

