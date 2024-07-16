Doda Encounter: ‘Fixer DGP of J-K treats locals as Pakistanis, should have been sacked by now,’ says Mehbooba Mufti

Doda Encounter: Condemning the death of four army personnel, including an officer, in a gunfight with terrorists in Doda district of the UT on Monday, Mehbooba Mufti said young officers were becoming ‘cannon fodder’ for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated16 Jul 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday sought accountability for the loss of ‘50 soldiers in the past 32 months’ in terror attacks in the Union Territory. The J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president hit out at Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain calling him a ‘communal fixer’ who should have been sacked by now.

"Unfortunately, there is no accountability. Heads should have rolled by now ... the DGP (RR Swain) should have been sacked by now," Mehbooba told reporters in Srinagar on July 16.

"We lost our brave soldiers and officers in this attack. There is no accountability. The incumbent DGP is busy fixing things politically. He is more into how to crush PDP and how to harass the people," Mehbooba alleged. "Almost 50 soldiers lost their lives in past 32 months. Nobody is being held accountable," she said.

Also Read | ’Brunt of BJP’s wrong policies…,’ says Rahul Gandhi on J&K Doda encounter

Mehbooba's charges at the J-K police chief come a day after he accused mainstream political parties of facilitating Pakistan’s infiltration into the UT's civil society. It was first such statement by a serving police chief of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba accused the DGP of treating the local people as Pakistanis. "Passport and antecedents' verification has been weaponised, UAPA is being invoked against more and more people, the business community is being harassed, our clerics are also not spared. They are being blackmailed. Bar Association people are being put behind bars. What is happening," she asked.

"We do not need a fixer here, we need a DGP. We have had many DGPs from outside here earlier as well. They have done good work.

"No one worked on communal lines but today it is done on communal lines. Employees are being sacked on charges of corruption. Most of them are from the majority community. The incumbent DGP has alienated the local people. He is treating them as Pakistanis," she alleged.

Also Read | Doda attack: Major among 4 soldiers killed, Kashmir Tigers claims responsibility

Mehbooba said these terror incidents are taking place in areas which have never seen any militancy. "When the situation was very bad here, such incidents did not take place even then. Young men are dying here and there is no accountability. But they are trying to hide behind the mainstream and regional parties. They want to hide their failures," she said.

She said for the last six years Jammu and Kashmir has been under direct BJP rule and yet incidents like Doda are taking place. Jammu and Kashmir is being administered by a Centre-appointee Lieutenant Governor (L-G) since 2018.

(With PTI Inputs)

 

