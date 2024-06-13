Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Gandoh, J-K's Doda district; ongoing operation with one constable injured. Increased terrorist presence warned by police after series of attacks.

Jammu and Kashmir: An armed confrontation erupted between security forces and militants in the Gandoh region of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. Here are the top ten developments:

1. Following a recent encounter in Doda, the Jammu and Kashmir police has released sketches of four suspected terrorists thought to be present in the higher areas of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh within the district. Additionally, a reward of ₹5 lakh has been announced for any information leading to the capture of each of these individuals.

2. The identity of the informant would be kept secret, the J-K police said in a post on X. Jammu and Kashmir Police also appealed to the general public to provide information about the presence or movement of these terrorists on the following contact numbers:

SSP Doda - 9469076014

SP Hqrs Doda - 9797649362

SP Bhaderwah - 9419105133

SP Ops Doda - 9419137999

SDPO Bhaderwah - 7006069330

DY. SP Hqrs Doda - 9419155521

SDPO Gandoh - 9419204751

SHO PS Bhaderwah - 9419163516

SHO PS Thathri - 9419132660

SHO PS Gandoh - 9596728472

IC PP Thanalla - 9469365941

PCR Doda - 7298923100, 9469365174, 9103317361

PCR Bhaderwah - 9103317363

3. Meanwhile, a Special Operations Group (SOG) constable, Fareed Ahmed, who was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district on Wednesday, was shifted to Government Medical College Doda for further treatment, where his condition is said to be stable. Initially, he was being treated at Gandoh Hospital in Doda.

4. Speaking with ANI, Dr Tanvir said, "The patient had a bullet injury. He had bullet injuries in his chest and foot. He is in the operation theatre and is stable, adding, “Fareed Ahmed was shifted here at around 11:30 pm (June 12). He suffered blood loss and he will need blood transfusion."

5. Amid back-to-back terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the joint operation between the administration and the paramilitary forces is progressing very well, adding that further action will be decided based on Prime Minister Modi's declaration of 'zero tolerance towards terrorism'.

6. “The type of incident that has happened has certainly caused concern and anger among the people... As Prime Minister Modi has said that there is 'zero tolerance towards terrorism', further action will be decided following the same principle," he said.

7. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up and 'Naka' checking is being done after an encounter started in the Gandoh area of Doda district. Police security has tightened and vehicles are being checked.

8. The encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district broke out on Wednesday. The J-K police in a post on X said, “Today at 20:20 hrs (June 12), an encounter started between security forces and terrorists at Kota Top, Gandoh, Doda. Constable Fareed Ahmed (973/D) of SOG Gandoh was injured during the operation at Kerloo Bhalessa. Encounter ongoing, more details awaited."

9. A recent clash erupted in response to a string of terrorist assaults that have occurred in the area over the past few days. The Jammu and Kashmir region has experienced heightened violence, marked by three major attacks: the Reasi, Kathua, and Doda terror incidents.

10. The Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack. The sequence of assaults commenced on June 9 with a terrorist attack on a bus in Reasi, causing it to plummet into a gorge. This event claimed the lives of at least 9 pilgrims and left 42 others wounded.

(With inputs from agencies)

