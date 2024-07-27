Doda terror attack: J&K Police releases sketches of 3 terrorists, announces cash reward of ₹15 lakh

Releasing sketches of three terrorists responsible for the killing of four Indian Army soldiers in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday announced a cash reward of ₹15 lakh.

Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay were among those killed in an encounter with terrorists on July 16.

Jammu & Kashmir Police announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh on each of these three terrorists, the police spokesperson said.

J&K Police Distt Doda Release Sketches Of (03) Terrorists who are Moving In Doda and Involved in recent Terror Incident at Urar Bagi area Of Dessa Doda. J&K Police Announces cash Reward ₹5 Lac for providing Information for each Terrorists.

He also appealed to the general public to provide information about them and assured that the identity of the informer will be kept a secret.

Police also shared phone and mobile numbers for people to reach out.

The contact numbers are: Doda SSP 9541904201, SP (HQ) 9797649362 and 9541904202, SP (operations) 9541904203, deputy SP DAR Doda 9541904205, deputy SP headquarters 9541904207, Doda station house officer 9419163516, 9541904211, Dessa SHO 8082383906, Bagla Bharat police post in-charge 7051484314 and 9541904249, PCR Doda 01996233530, 7298923100, 9469365174 and 9103317361.

Reacting to his son's death, father of martyred Captain Brijesh Thapa said, “I feel proud of my son. My son has done well in such a risky operation and did it sincerely.”

Brijesh was a third-generation Army officer in the family and wanted to join the Indian Army since childhood. He was a qualified engineer, but opted to join the Army.

Doda in Jammu region has been rocked by several terror incidents since June, which is being seen by security agencies as an attempt by Pakistan-based terror handlers to revive terrorism in the hilly district.

Terror attacks Besides the deadly encounter in Dessa forest, at least 10 security personnel have been injured in separate terror attacks at Chattergalla pass, Gandoh, Kastigarh, Ghadi Bagwah forest between June 12 and July 18.