Does Anand Mahindra drive only 'Mahindra' cars? Here's what he said

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What car does the chairman of India's largest vehicle manufacturer drive? A Twitter user asked this question to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. A Twitter used named Akshat Soni asked Anand Mahindra if he drove cars other than Mahindra. "Sir, do you drive cars other than Mahindra?" Anand Mahindra wittily responded, "You mean there are cars other than Mahindra?? I had no idea". "Just kidding," he added as a disclaimer, along with a smiley face emoji. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What car does the chairman of India's largest vehicle manufacturer drive? A Twitter user asked this question to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. A Twitter used named Akshat Soni asked Anand Mahindra if he drove cars other than Mahindra. "Sir, do you drive cars other than Mahindra?" Anand Mahindra wittily responded, "You mean there are cars other than Mahindra?? I had no idea". "Just kidding," he added as a disclaimer, along with a smiley face emoji.

Another Twitter user promised to give "a lift" to the industarlist in his Mahindra Thar. Here's how the industrialist responded--

Another Twitter user promised to give "a lift" to the industarlist in his Mahindra Thar. Here's how the industrialist responded--

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter. He often shares amusing, motivational, and interesting videos and posts on the microblogging site. Yesterday, Anand Mahindra shared interiors of a commercial plane from Imperial Airways, the first British airline in 1936. Sharing the throwback photo of an 86-year-old airline, Anand Mahindra wrote, "From my #signalwonderbox. The interior of a commercial plane from Imperial Airways, the first British commercial airline in 1936".

Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter. He often shares amusing, motivational, and interesting videos and posts on the microblogging site. Yesterday, Anand Mahindra shared interiors of a commercial plane from Imperial Airways, the first British airline in 1936. Sharing the throwback photo of an 86-year-old airline, Anand Mahindra wrote, "From my #signalwonderbox. The interior of a commercial plane from Imperial Airways, the first British commercial airline in 1936". {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}