‘Does BJP pay income tax?’ Ajay Maken after IT dept withdraws ₹65 crore from Congress bank accounts
Congress leader Ajay Maken raised concerns over the withdrawal of ₹65 crore by the income tax department from party accounts. Maken questioned why the Congress is facing a demand of ₹210 crore when national political parties usually do not pay income tax.
‘Does the BJP pay income tax?’ Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday raised concerns over the withdrawal of ₹65 crore "undemocratically" from the party's bank accounts by the income tax department.
