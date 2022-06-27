Does Covid increase the risk of spread of Monkeypox virus?5 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 10:53 AM IST
As people recover from COVID, their immune system is impaired. So people who have had COVID may be more susceptible to other infections.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided not to declare monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. This may change in the future. However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “deeply concerned" about the evolving threat of monkeypox, which he said had reached more than 50 countries. There have been more than 4,100 confirmed cases globally, including at least 13 in Australia. The WHO also acknowledged there were many unknowns about the outbreak.