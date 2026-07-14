Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has dismissed claims that E20 petrol contains sugarcane and attracts ants to vehicles as false. He urged people not to believe rumours circulating on social media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led dispensation is promoting a shift from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives, including E20, an ethanol-blended petrol. However, the move has faced resistance from some motorists, with several claims on social media alleging that the fuel damages vehicles. One such claim involved a viral video showing ants swarming a car's fuel filler cap, with social media users alleging that the infestation was caused by E20 fuel in the vehicle's tank.

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In an interview with ABP News, Gadkari refuted the claims and explained that ethanol is a type of alcohol, not sugarcane juice or any other sweet substance. He said, “When you open a bottle of whisky or rum, do ants flock to it? Ethanol is a similar type of alcohol. Therefore, saying that E20 petrol is sweet or attracts ants is completely wrong.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Does E20 petrol really contain sugarcane juice? ⌵ No, E20 petrol does not contain sugarcane juice. It is a blend of standard petrol and 20% ethanol, which is a type of alcohol, not a sugary substance. 2 Why are people concerned about using E20 petrol in their vehicles? ⌵ Concerns about E20 petrol stem from claims of lower fuel efficiency and potential engine damage. Some vehicle owners have reported reduced performance and higher maintenance costs after using the fuel. 3 How is E20 petrol expected to affect vehicle mileage? ⌵ E20 petrol may reduce fuel economy by around 3% to 5% in certain vehicles due to lower energy content compared to traditional petrol, though various factors can also impact mileage. 4 Should consumers worry about engine damage when using E20 petrol? ⌵ There is currently no scientific evidence to suggest that E20 petrol damages engines. The government implemented E20 only after thorough testing to ensure vehicle compatibility. 5 What actions can consumers take if they experience problems with E20 petrol? ⌵ Consumers facing issues with E20 petrol can file complaints on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' website, where each complaint will be investigated personally.

The Union minister said misinformation about E20 petrol was being deliberately spread. He added that his ministry had not yet received any official complaints related to E20 petrol. According to him, around 53 videos have surfaced on social media, but many of them contain false and misleading information.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that anyone facing a genuine problem with E20 petrol can file a complaint on the ministry's website. He assured the public that every complaint would be investigated personally.

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What is E20 petrol? E20 petrol is a blend of standard petrol and 20% ethanol.

E20 petrol, as a fact, is an environmentally friendly fuel. In a significant move under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, India transitioned to a nationwide mandate requiring all petrol pumps to stock and supply E20 petrol as the standard fuel.

Also Read | India plans up to 15% isobutanol blending in diesel amid biofuel push

Clean fuels are fuels that produce much lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fuels on a life-cycle basis.

Also, any renewable substance that can be used as fuel other than the conventional fossil fuels is known as an alternative or Clean Fuel, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

They have the potential to contribute to its decarbonisation and enhance the environmental performance of the transport sector, the ministry said.

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The country has already met its target of achieving an average 20% ethanol blending ahead of schedule and is continuing to expand the availability of E20 petrol nationwide.

The fuel recently came under discussion after former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with motorists and vehicle mechanics about their experiences with E20 petrol.

Also Read | AAP launches online campaign against E20 petrol, seeks multiple fuel options

Some vehicle owners claimed they had noticed reduced fuel efficiency, poorer performance and possible engine damage.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, E20 petrol may reduce fuel economy by around 3% to 5% in certain vehicles because ethanol contains less energy than petrol.

As a result, some vehicles may consume slightly more fuel to cover the same distance.

However, the ministry says that the larger drops in fuel economy reported by some motorists may also be influenced by factors such as driving habits, road conditions, vehicle maintenance, and whether the engine is designed to run on E20 petrol.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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