'Does he even know...': Kiren Rijuju criticised for his remarks to SC on bails
- Union Law Minister while addressing Rajya Sabha said that the bail pleas and frivolous PILs create extra burden on apex court
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is facing flak from opposition members after he said that hearing bail pleas and "frivolous PILs" is an “extra burden" for the Supreme Court and the apex court should rather focus on relevant cases to catch up with the huge pendency of cases.
"I have made certain remarks in a good gesture to the Supreme Court of India that you take up those cases which are relevant. If Supreme Court starts hearing bail applications or frivolous PILs, it will cause lots of extra burden," Rijiju said in Rajya Sabha.
"More than 4 crore cases are pending in trial courts where the government has a stake. We give money, support to create better infrastructure. But we have to ask the judiciary to ensure that only deserving people are given justice," Rijiju added.
His comment drew immediate criticism from the members of the opposition, inside and outside the parliament. Many leaders of the opposition condemned his statements and some even tried to teach the minister various facets of law.
"Obviously Law Minister @KirenRijiju had other pressing preoccupations in Law School other than Law. He perhaps has never read Justice Krishna Aiyer’s seminal treatise-bail not jail is the rule How else can a law Minister say SC should not hear bail pleas," Congress MP Manish Tewari tweeted.
“Rijiju alleged said : Supreme Court must not take up bail pleas ….Does he even know the meaning of liberty ?," Senior Supreme Court lawyer and politician Kapil Sibal tweeted.
Opposition members also brought into the picture the recent tussle between the government and the apex court over the appointment of judges. Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid attacked the government and said “Forget NJAC (National Judicial Appointments Commission), Govt wants to micromanage judiciary: cut vacations, no priority to bail, et al. What next?"
The law minister also touched upon the topic of judicial appointments in Rajya Sabha and said that issues of higher judicial vacancies will keep coming until the appointment procedure of the judges is changed.
This comment also drew flak from the Opposition who perceived the statement in the light of the recent tussle.
“This is a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary. Law Minister @KirenRijiju is basically saying that vacancies for judges won’t be filled up unless Modi govt is allowed to appoint its own people as judges. Beyond brazen & another attempt to capture institutions," TMC leader Saket Gokhale said.
