In the case of Mumbai, which is said to be the congestion capital of the world, a person spent an average of 85 minutes daily stuck in traffic. A 2019 survey by Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) claimed that private motor vehicles (four and two-wheelers as well as OLA/ Uber taxis) that comprise just 19% of the city’s vehicular density, were the chief cause of traffic congestion in the city since they took up almost 82% of the city’s vehicular traffic space. As per the ITBP, congestion pricing could de-clog roads. But critics believe it is kind of a 'trick' or a 'looting fee'.