An increased number of fake messages are being circulated on social media platforms on a daily basis. One of the viral texts that had been doing the rounds a few years ago has yet again surfaced online.

A post, attributed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), claiming that if you press the 'cancel' button twice on an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) can prevent someone from stealing your PIN number, is false.

The text, which has been shared on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, claims it is an advisory from the RBI and further asks people to make it a habit before every transaction.

Govt clarifies on viral post

The above message is fake and has not been issued by the central bank.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check, has said "the statement is #FAKE and has NOT been issued by RBI"

The Centre has also suggested ways to prevent ATM pin code fraud. Users have been suggested to conduct their transfer in privacy. Secondly, users have also been urged to refrain from writing their ATM pins on cards.

It added:

To keep transactions secure-

Conduct the transfer in privacy

Do not write PIN on card

A post falsely attributed to @RBI claims that pressing 'cancel' twice on ATM before a transaction can prevent PIN theft#PIBFactCheck

The statement is #FAKE and has NOT been issued by RBI



To keep transactions secure-

✅Conduct the transfer in privacy

✅Do not write PIN on card pic.twitter.com/a483X0Asuq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.