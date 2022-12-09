Does the latest rate hike mark a turning point?

Interestingly, disbursal of non-food credit, including personal loans, clearly suggests that policy rate hikes have failed to deter investors as well as consumers. Also, keeping in view the emerging economic situation in the next few years, especially the slowdown in India’s major export markets such as the US and China, there is consequent need for the country to rely more on its domestic market. Pressure on trade deficit as well as rate of exchange may rise which could lead to a slowdown in the country.

