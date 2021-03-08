Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Does trade deficit signal trouble for India’s economy?

Does trade deficit signal trouble for India’s economy?

Photo: Mint
2 min read . 11:18 PM IST Jagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra

Since 1990, on an average, India has had an overall trade deficit. Even so, for the period April–September 2020, India witnessed a trade surplus and is likely to post a current account surplus of 2% of GDP for 2020-21. However, this might not be a reason to rejoice. Mint explains:

Since 1990, on an average, India has had an overall trade deficit. Even so, for the period April–September 2020, India witnessed a trade surplus and is likely to post a current account surplus of 2% of GDP for 2020-21. However, this might not be a reason to rejoice. Mint explains:

How is trade balance linked to economy?

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Scheme for farmers, loan waiver and jobs in 'please-all' Punjab budget

5 min read . 11:09 PM IST

New York City high school students to return to classroom on March 22: Mayor

1 min read . 10:53 PM IST

COVID-19: Nearly 17 lakh get vaccine today, highest in a day so far, says govt

2 min read . 10:52 PM IST

Mint Lite | Myanmar crisis, cost of child abuse, China legal tool kit & more

4 min read . 10:48 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.