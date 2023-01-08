Does writing anything on bank note makes it invalid? Know the truth here

Does writing anything on bank note makes it invalid? Know the truth here1 min read . 06:52 PM IST
Messages sent through social media like WhatsApp have a very big impact, and when the information is related to money and financial issues, people do look at it with great curiosity.
Like these day a message is being circulated that 'writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid and it will no more be a legal tender' according to a new Reserve Bank of India's guidelines.
The message is also makes the comparison of new rule with US Dollars.
However, the government through PIB Fact Check has made it clear that this news is fake.
Sharing a tweet, PIB Fact Check wrote, "NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender."
Adding more, it wrote, "Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life."
