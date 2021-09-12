Dog enters field, steals ball during cricket match. Watch video

Dog enters field, steals ball during cricket match. Watch video1 min read . 11:53 AM IST
The incident happened during the semi-final match of the Women’s All-Ireland T20 league
A video of a dog stealing the ball during a cricket match has gone viral on social media. During a club cricket match in Ireland, a dog entered the stadium and took the ball on his mouth. Thereafter, the players and the owner of the dog chased him for the ball.
The incident happened during the semi-final match of the Women’s All-Ireland T20 league.
The video was originally shared by Ireland Women’s Cricket. It was retweeted by Peter Miller, Head of PR & Communications of the Caribbean Premier League.
Miler wrote, "Nothing better than this will happen all summer," while sharing the video.
The video has gathered more than 1.7 million views and counting. The video has garnered 48,000 likes and numerous comments.
A Twitter user suggested not to take ‘well-trained’ dogs to sports matches. “This is why you shouldn't take your dog too any ball based sports unless they have been well trained," a user wrote.
Another user asked, “If the dog had run out of the boundary with the ball, would it have counted as 4 overthrow runs?"
