'Dog lovers are the vast majority...': Mahua Moitra appeals Supreme Court to stay 'inhumane order' on stray dogs

“Dog lovers are the vast majority, not a vocal minority," Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra posted on X, appealing the Supreme Court to stay, what she called an “inhumane order” on stray dogs.
The TMC MP's comments come after the Supreme Court, on Thursday, reserved its order on petitions challenging its August 11 directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets and confine them permanently in shelters.
Instead of permanently shifting the dogs to shelters, Mahua Moitra appealed to the Supreme Court “to return to a system of sterilisation and community care.”