Dog stops Delhi-bound Go First's aircraft to take-off from Leh Airport

10:38 PM IST

Earlier in the day, Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the DGCA.

A Delhi-bound Go First's aircraft on 19 July was rejected to take off as a dog came on the runway of Leh airport, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.

The DGCA officials called it a “routine" incident.

Earlier in the day, Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The official said that the DGCA is investigating the incidents and both the planes that will fly only when cleared by the regulator.

With PTI inputs. 

