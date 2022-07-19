Dog stops Delhi-bound Go First's aircraft to take-off from Leh Airport

Dog stops Delhi-bound Go First's aircraft to take-off from Leh Airport1 min read . 10:38 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the DGCA.
Earlier in the day, Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the DGCA.
A Delhi-bound Go First's aircraft on 19 July was rejected to take off as a dog came on the runway of Leh airport, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.
A Delhi-bound Go First's aircraft on 19 July was rejected to take off as a dog came on the runway of Leh airport, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.
The DGCA officials called it a “routine" incident.
The DGCA officials called it a “routine" incident.
Earlier in the day, Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Earlier in the day, Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The official said that the DGCA is investigating the incidents and both the planes that will fly only when cleared by the regulator.
The official said that the DGCA is investigating the incidents and both the planes that will fly only when cleared by the regulator.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.