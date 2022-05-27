This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dog walking row in Delhi's Thayagraj stadium: The Centre has transfrred IAS Sanjeev Khirwar to Ladakh and his wife Rinku Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh.
Amid the social media furore around a top civil servant for shutting a sports stadium in the national capital Delhi early evenings so he could walk his dog has led to his transfer to the opposite end of the country. The Centre has transfrred IAS Sanjeev Khirwar to Ladakh and his wife Rinku Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh.
Tagging Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, Mahua urged them to protest against MHA's treatment of Arunachal Pradesh as a "dump for your rubbish".
Moitra said the transfer of an 'errant Delhi bureaucrat' to Arunachal Pradesh is a shame for the state.
Khirwar, a senior bureaucrat in the Delhi state government's revenue department, was ordered to move to Ladakh in the far north, while his wife was sent to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect. The bureaucrat couple is a 1994 batch officer of the AGMUT cadre.
The two state capitals, Leh and Itanagar, are more than 3,000 kilometres (nearly 2,000 miles) apart by road -- a 65-hour drive -- according to Google Maps.
The order has come after a report claimed that athletes and coaches at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium -- built for the 2010 Commonwealth Games -- had to clear out by early evening so Khirwar could walk his dog. A photo also went viral in which the IAS couple were seen walking with their dog on athlete tracks.
