Dogecoin spurts 50% ahead of Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live

“Dogecoin is a hot destination for crypto investments. Elon Musk’s upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live is seen as a major factor behind the latest Dogecoin rally as Musk has been a major supporter of Dogecoin as people’s crypto along with other crypto assets. Dogecoin is up more than 11,000% this year and most investors do not want to miss on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of long-term wealth creation. Ether is already around $3,500 mark and Dogecoin offers a low-cost entry into the lucrative digital asset economy," said Shivam Thakral, chief executive officer, BuyUcoin.