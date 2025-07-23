Doha-bound Air India Express flight returns to Calicut airport 2 hours after take-off due to technical issues

A Doha-bound Air India Express flight was forced to return to Calicut International Airport on Wednesday morning, approximately two hours after its departure, owing to a technical fault, the airline confirmed.

The flight, IX 375, carrying 188 passengers including pilots and crew, took off from Calicut at around 9:07 am but landed back at 11:12 am after the crew noticed a technical issue mid-air.

“There was some technical issue in the aircraft’s cabin AC. It was not an emergency landing,” an airport official clarified. The passengers were safely deboarded upon return.

Also Read | Air India flight's tail catches fire after landing at Delhi airport

An Air India Express spokesperson described the return as a “precautionary landing” due to a technical error. “One of our flights returned to Kozhikode after take-off due to a technical issue,” the airline spokesperson said in an official statement.

The airline acted promptly to manage the disruption. “We arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, provided the guests with refreshments during the delay and the flight has since departed. We regret the inconvenience and reiterate that safety remains our top priority in every aspect of our operations,” the statement added.

Further, the spokesperson reassured passengers that the alternate flight was scheduled to depart by 1:30 pm. “Till then all arrangements, like food and water, have been made for the passengers at the airport,” the spokesperson confirmed.

Air India Express emphasised that it is committed to maintaining the highest standards of passenger safety and operational reliability. Airport officials also indicated that engineers would either rectify the technical issue or an alternative aircraft would be used to complete the journey.

This incident adds to the growing list of precautionary landings in recent months, underscoring the importance of stringent safety protocols within Indian aviation.

Air India says no issues in locking mechanism of fuel control switches in Boeing fleet Air India said Tuesday that preliminary inspections found no issues in the locking mechanism of fuel control switches for select Boeing aircrafts.

The announcement followed a preliminary investigation into last month’s Air India plane crash that the switches shifted and flipped within seconds, starving both engines of fuel.

Air India operates a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners for long-distance operations, while subsidiary and low-cost unit Air India Express operates the Boeing 737 jets for short-haul flights.

Also Read | Air India says no issues in locking mechanism of fuel control switches in Boeing fleet

The airline inspected its entire fleet of both types of aircraft. “In the inspections, no issues were found with the said locking mechanism,” the airline's statement said.