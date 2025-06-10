'Doing everything which is against Muslims': Congress leader Rashid Alvi on 11 years of NDA government under PM Modi

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for targeting Muslims by passing laws while failing to tackle the people's inflation problems. Alvi's remarks came on 9 June, as the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 11 years in power at the Centre.

"I have to say with regret that you brought the law of triple talaq against the Muslims. Brought the law of Waqf against Muslims, You are doing everything in this country which is against Muslims," Congress leader Rashid Alvi told news agency ANI.

The Congress leader highlighted the failures of the Modi-led government by criticising demonetisation, repealing Article 370, not listening to farmers, and not keeping inflation in check.

"You don't realise that during demonetisation, during the summer, so many people died, that is your minus point, and you think of it as a plus point. You used to claim that with demonitisation, black money would be finished, is it finished though? Also said that terror will end, but did terror finish? Just now, so many people died in Pahalgam," he said.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third time on 9 June 2024, With 293 MPs, the NDA comfortably exceeded the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha after the 2024 general elections.

Put 8 lakh soldiers in J&K

Continuing his jibe at BJP over Kashmir, he added, “You removed (Article) 370 (from Kashmir), put people in jail, and put 8 lakh soldiers there, but in the last 11 years did you give jobs to people, have you reduced inflation? The Petrol-diesel which you have bought for ₹35-40 you are giving the same for ₹100 to the people of the country. Farmers kept sitting for two years, you were not ready to listen to them.”

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government completed 11 years at the Centre, BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted the various achievements of the government, including good governance, change in India's "political culture," and several bold decisions made.

Nadda said during a press conference, "The work done under PM Modi's leadership is written in the golden words because of the unimaginable and unique works. PM Modi has changed the country's politics, political culture. The country was appeased 11 years ago. Earlier, saving a political chair by dividing the society was the norm."