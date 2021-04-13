NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India’s rise would demonstrate additional capabilities, for instance in the manufacture of vaccines during the current covid-19 pandemic, which would help the world meet its challenges.

Speaking at the curtain raiser session of the annual Raisina Dialogue that brings together foreign and defence ministers beside officials and leaders from across the world, Jaishankar said, “Capabilities that are in the hands of a country that embraces the world, whose heritage it is to do that" would better serve the world in a crisis.

Jaishankar noted that there was an ongoing debate about the usefulness of globalization which was because some sections had benefitted by the phenomena while others had not.

India, he said, believed in globalization and made a case for equitable distribution of vaccines given that “no one is safe till every body is safe." Some countries, he said, kept their vaccine supplies for themselves. Stating that this was understandable, given that if any country was under stress with its caseload of infections going up, “I think its completely legitimate that we purpose our production to where the immediate challenge is."

These comments come against the backdrop of criticism from some quarters, including the World Health Organisation, who have slammed rich countries for buying and even hoarding vaccines directly from manufacturers while poorer and smaller countries were not able to access them. There have also been concerns about vaccine supplies from India slowing down given that India had overtaken Brazil in the number of infections and was only second to the US in the number of those with covid-19.

“To the extent you have margins, the ability and the obligation to help others, I think it the decent thing to do. As I said doing good is also doing smart," the minister said in the context of India supplying vaccines to more than 80 countries in the world.

Jaishankar also proposed a “global fairness coalition" with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to make sure that the weak and the vulnerable do not get left behind. Mark Suzman, president for global policy, advocacy and country programmes was the moderator of the session that also had India’s K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific advisor participating in it.

“To this there are additional capabilities," the minister said in his remarks, seen as supportive of India’s self reliance or Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign which is India manufacturing for the world. “Unless you have greater production, distributive justice by itself will not be adequate, in that sense India as an additional engine of growth (sic)," the minister said.

“Part of India’s rise would be really to demonstrate additional capabilities and the world would be better served by those additional capabilities" Jaishankar said.

