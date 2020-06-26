Dolls to drugs, trade links run deep

For further perspective on scale and lop-sidedness, consider this: the value of the top six items of India’s imports from China exceeded the value of the top 50 items of India’s exports to China. Thus, to ascertain India’s dependence on Chinese imports, and its substitutability, three factors need to be considered within a product: volume of imports of that product from China, the share of China in India’s imports for that product, and the end use of that product in India.