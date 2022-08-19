Dolo 650 freebies case: Why is SC asking Centre to act?1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 05:30 PM IST
Dolo 650 became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic and doctors had started prescribing it as an over the counter anti-fever drug
Dolo 650 became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic and doctors had started prescribing it as an over the counter anti-fever drug
Listen to this article
The Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India (FMRAI) has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking to hold pharma companies accountable for distributing freebies to doctors in order to get them to prescribe Dolo 650 mg, which was the most consumed anti-fever drug during the Covid-19 pandemic.