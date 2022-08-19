Dolo 650 freebies case: Why is SC asking Centre to act?

FMRAI is a national level trade union with local units in 300 cities and towns of the country, registered in 1963 under the Trade Unions Act, 1926. The body is seeking enforcement of Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India in view of the ever-increasing instances of unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies in their dealings with healthcare professionals resulting in prescription of excessive and/or irrational drugs and a push for high-cost and/or over-priced brands, which are practices that directly affect citizens’ health, violating their rights under Article 21 of Constitution.