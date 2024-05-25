Dombivli boiler blast: Thane Police to present main accused Malay Pradeep Mehta in court today
The Thane Police will present Malay Pradeep Mehta, the arrested owner of Amudan Chemical Company, in court on May 25 in connection with the Dombivli boiler blast case that claimed 11 lives and injured more than 60 persons on Friday. The cops have also detailed Malaya Mehta's mother, Malti Mehta, from Nashik.