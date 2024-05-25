The Thane Police will present Malay Pradeep Mehta, the arrested owner of Amudan Chemical Company, in court on May 25 in connection with the Dombivli boiler blast case that claimed 11 lives and injured more than 60 persons on Friday. The cops have also detailed Malaya Mehta's mother, Malti Mehta, from Nashik.

Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Siddhesh Kadam, inspected the site on Friday and said, "There have been a total of 10 casualties here, with 2 people missing, so the rescue operation is ongoing. We are working to complete this rescue operation as soon as possible and dealing with the hazardous chemicals."

Under the directive of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kadam reviewed the incident and discussed plans to prevent future tragedies. "I am here at the site today to review this tragic incident under the direction of the Chief Minister. He has given strict instructions to provide all necessary support for the ongoing rescue operations and to prepare a plan to swiftly relocate the hazardous chemical unit from here. After this visit, we will have a meeting with our officers to finalize the plan, which we will then present to the Chief Minister," Kadam said.

When asked about the opposition's stand on the incident, he said, "I believe it is not appropriate to engage in politics at this place. If the opposition wants to contribute, they should not always oppose but also assist and support us."

Earlier in the day, Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, criticized the lack of industrial safety measures in the area. "There has been no Industrial Safety Department here. If you look at this area, such a factory should not have been here near the residential area and is the biggest crime... A technical person should have been here because a normal worker or labourer cannot handle a reactor. It is wrong to have such expectations from a normal labourer... The management of this factory is responsible for the blast. The Industrial Safety Department has been ignorant towards this. Under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray a meeting was held in this area," Danve said.

"There are around 450 factories in this area and an order was given to move all the chemical factories from this area... This is not the first accident in this industrial area since 2016 this is the fifth or sixth such accident," Danve added.

The increase in residential areas around the industrial zone has raised safety concerns. "This used to be an industrial area, but over the years, the number of residents has increased. To prevent such incidents from recurring in the future, we are planning to either relocate the hazardous chemical unit to a safer place or repurpose the area for something else," Kadam said.

"This could have been very dangerous. Therefore, the hazardous chemical units in this area must be removed as soon as possible. We have made all the necessary plans, and the final approval will come after the Chief Minister's approval," he added.

Meanwhile, Thane Police have registered a case against the company owners of Amudan Chemical Private Limited, Malti Pradeep Mehta, Malay Pradeep Mehta, and other officials under various sections of the IPC, including 304, 324, 326, 285, 286, 427, and 34. The accused are currently absconding, with five police teams formed to apprehend them. "The accused is absconding after a case was registered against the Mehta family and the owner of the Amudan factory. A total of 5 teams have been formed to arrest the accused and are tracing the accused," Thane Police said.

According to the Thane Police, inadequate precautions in chemical processing and storage led to the explosion. The blast, which occurred on Thursday at a plant in Phase Two of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, was so powerful that it was heard several kilometres away. Initial reports indicated seven fatalities and 48 injuries, with large reactor pieces scattering up to a kilometre away. "Proper precautions were not taken regarding the chemical process and the storage of the raw materials and final products, which led to chemical explosions," Thane Police added.

Efforts continue to manage the aftermath of this event and ensure the safety of the community.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!